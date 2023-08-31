Russia's college athletes dominate competition at 2023 University Sports Festival

YEKATERNIBURG, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s university students won 481 medals at the 2023 University International Sports Festival, which was held this month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, finishing with the most medals of any country at the event.

The team of Russian students took home 144 gold, 138 silver and 199 bronze medals during the tournament. The rest of the participating countries in the festival earned a combined 211 medals (51 gold, 56 silver and 104 bronze).

Following Russia at the top of the medals’ standings at the 2023 University International Sports Festival, China raked in the second-most medals with 10 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals, while Brazil came in third with six gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.

The 2023 University International Sports Festival was hosted by the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between August 19 and 31 with the participation of athletes from the BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), the SCO and the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States). A total of 193 sets of medals were at stake in 14 sports events at the sports festival.