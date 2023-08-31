Russia’s Karatsev set to face America's Shelton in Round 3 of 2023 US Open

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev is set to face American player Ben Shelton in Round 3 of the 2023 US Open tennis tournament, which kicked off in New York on August 28.

Playing against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in the tournament’s second round late on Wednesday, Karatsev took four sets to defeat his opponent 6-2; 4-6; 6-3; 7-6 (7-4).

Meanwhile, Shelton took down Dominic Thiem in his second round match after the Austrian retired in the second set due to an injury. The US player was winning 7-6 (7-1); 1-0 before Thiem was forced to leave the court.

The 29-year-old Russian has won three Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournaments and his best result playing on the Grand Slam circuit was when he reached the semifinal round of the 2021 Australian Open.

Karatsev, who is currently ranked 77th in the ATP Rankings, won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in mixed doubles, where he played in a pair with Russia’s Yelena Vesnina. He was also a part of the Russian national team that won the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup.

The 2023 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 28 and September 10. The tournament has $65 mln in prize money up for grabs. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the tournament's defending champions in men’s and women's singles, respectively.

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus are participating at this year's Open under a neutral status due to the current sanctions regime.