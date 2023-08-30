Iranian federation bans member weightlifter for life after handshake with Israeli athlete

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Iranian Weightlifting Federation has placed a lifetime ban on its member weightlifter Mostafa Rajaei after he shook hands on the podium with an Israeli athlete at the 2023 World Masters Championship in Wieliczka, Poland, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Rajaei, having won the bronze medal at the championship, ascended the pedestal for a photo session jointly with Israeli athlete Maksim Svirsky, who took the silver. After the photo session, the two athletes shared a congratulatory handshake.

The Iranian authorities warned all participants in the controversial incident that "serious and decisive measures" could follow as Tehran considers Israel its main political rival in the region and such acts of solidarity are inadmissible.

The Hindustan Times daily reported later in the day, quoting IRNA: "The [Iranian] weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia.".