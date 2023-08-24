Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen wins 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup in Azerbaijan after needing a tie-break to defeat India’s teen-prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Thursday.

The first two games of the final round of the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup took place on August 22 with Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa playing both of them to a stalemate.

In the following pair of tie-breakers, the Norwegian defeated his Indian opponent playing with black pieces in the first game and in the second game, the two played to a draw, bringing Carlsen his first career title at the FIDE Chess World Cup series.

Carlsen, 32, has held the title of world chess champ five times since first winning the crown in 2013, when he outplayed India’s Viswanathan Anand. He defended his world chess champion’s title in a match with Anand in 2014, beat Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in a match for the world chess crown in 2016, outperformed Fabiano Caruana of the US in 2018 and fended off Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2021.

The 2023 Chess World Cup was a 206-player single-elimination chess tournament that was hosted by the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between July 30 and August 24.