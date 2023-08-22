Russia’s Nurmagomedov says comeback to UFC makes 'no sense'

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s undefeated former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reiterated that he does not plan to unretire, saying that it doesn't 'make sense' for him to do so, PBD Podcast reported on Tuesday.

"No, I don’t think so. It’s a lot of things," Nurmagomedov was quoted as saying by the PBD Podcast in response to a question about his possible comeback. "A lot of things come to my mind. First of all, because of my mother, but I don’t think so."

"About a comeback, I’m not sure. I’m like, no make sense. For me, no make sense. Of course, people want to see this. People want drama like a movie that continued, but right now, I’m full," Nurmagomedov added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion, Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement almost three years ago, was the first Russian ever to win a UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) title belt when he smashed US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

The 34-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed "The Eagle," was undefeated in 29 fights during his mixed martial arts career, winning 8 times by KO, 11 by submission and 10 by decision.

He announced his retirement on October 24, 2020, right after defeating Justin Gaethje of the United States with a (triangle choke) technical submission.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s most elite fighters. A number of Russian fighters have stepped into the octagon at UFC events.