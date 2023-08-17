Russia to fight for its right to host 2026 World Rowing Slalom Championship, Lavrov says

BOGORODSKOYE /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. Russia will keep fighting for the recognition of its successful bid to host the 2026 World Rowing Slalom Championships in Bogorodskoye, Moscow Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I can assure you that, in line with the relevant procedures that are in force at the moment, the Bogorodskoye venue has been granted the right to host the World Rowing Slalom Championships in 2026," Lavrov, who also chairs the Russian Rowing Slalom Federation’s Board of Trustees, said.

"In light of artificially imposed geopolitical reasons, this issue is on pause currently, but I am confident that our fight for justice will prevail and this decision will eventually be implemented," Lavrov stated.

"In any case, the rowing channel at Bogorodskoye would undoubtedly be able to host competitions at the highest levels," Russia’s top diplomat elaborated.

"We plan to carry on with the implementation of relevant projects [for the development of the rowing slalom sport], particularly in [Russia’s Republic of] Bashkortostan. The government of Russia has already adopted a relevant decision on this issue," Lavrov added.