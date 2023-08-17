Yekaterinburg bids to host Russia’s 2024 Summer Athletics Championship — sports official

YEKATERINBURG, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Summer Athletics Championship in 2024 may be hosted by the Urals’ city of Yekaterinburg, Irina Privalova, the first vice president of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), told TASS on Thursday.

"The next national athletics championship may be hosted by Yekaterinburg and we have already received a corresponding bid [to host the tournament]," Privalova said. "This city is capable of organizing the tournament at the very high level."

"The final decision on the venue of the tournament will be made at the RusAF Presidium’s session in September and after all bids have been examined," she added.

The 2023 Russian Summer Athletics Championship was held in the Urals’ city of Chelyabinsk between August 3 and 6. The city of Yekaterinburg never hosted Russia’s national track and field championships.