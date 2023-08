TASS, August 17. The President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics), Sebastian Coe, was re-elected for a new term, the organization's press service reported.

He was the only candidate in the election. Coe's term of office will be four years.

Coe is 66 years old. He has been the president of World Athletics since 2015, was re-elected to the post in 2019. Coe competed in the 800 and 1,500 meters, he is a two-time Olympic and European champion.