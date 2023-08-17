US-born fighter Monson says Russian MMA legend Emelianenko should bow out of Tyson bout

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s world-renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight veteran Fedor Emelianenko should ditch his ambitions to face off in the boxing ring against legendary ex-heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of the United States, Russia’s US-born MMA fighter Jeff Monson told TASS on Thursday.

Last week, Emelianenko said in an interview with the MMAFighting.com sports website that he would like to take on Tyson in a boxing match. Emelianenko, 46, boasts an official MMA record of 40 wins (16 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission; 9 by decision) and seven defeats (6 by KO/TKO; 1 by submission).

"I believe that Fedor should refrain from making a comeback return to the ring by fighting against Mike Tyson," Monson said. "He needs to preserve his legacy; he is an outstanding athlete and champion."

"I think it would be much better if he focused on coaching children and directed his energy toward serving the well-being of the Russian people. But, he should not be attempting a comeback in the world of sports," Monson added.

Jeffrey William Monson, 52, nicknamed "The Snowman," hails from the US state of Minnesota. As an MMA fighter, he has 85 fights to his name, chalking up 60 wins. He is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion. The US-born athlete was granted Russian citizenship in May 2018 and, in September of that year, was elected to the Council of Deputies (City Council) of the Krasnogorsk District, Moscow Region, an inner suburb of the neighboring City of Moscow.