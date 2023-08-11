Up to 20 countries to participate in sports events at Russia’s 2023 Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Over 20 countries will participate in sports tournaments organized on the sidelines of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Far East next month, the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, "Athletes from 20 countries from four parts of the world will take part in the competition, including China, Brazil, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Egypt and others."

Anton Kobyakov, an aide to the Russian president and the EEF Organizing Committee’s CEO was quoted as saying by the statement: "The EEF Sport Games are developing as a platform for international cooperation."

"New formats of the tournaments that have been introduced at EEF in recent years will be continued. At the same time, sporting events will add an oriental flavor, open new opportunities for promoting the themes of ecology and tourism," Kobyakov added.

According to the statement: "The first day of the EEF main programme will begin with the 'We Preserve' running in the morning."

"The Forum participants and city residents of Vladivostok will go to the start of the 5-km distance on the Russky Island. The running event will traditionally combine the themes of sports and ecology. This year the symbol of the race will be the Kamchatka Gyrfalcon," the statement added.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13. Last year, the EEF was attended by over 7,000 participants from 68 countries and territories. The largest foreign delegations came from China, Myanmar, Mongolia, India, Armenia and the Republic of Korea. Over 100 events were held within the forum’s main program, with 296 agreements signed for projects worth 3.3 trln rubles (about $34.3 bln).