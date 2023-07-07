Russia’s Daniil Medvedev through to 3rd Round of 2023 Wimbledon

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev cleared 2nd round of 2023 Wimbledon with 6:3; 6:3; 7:6 (7:5) win over Adrian Mannarino of France.

The third-seeded Medvedev, who is playing at the tournament in London under a neutral status, is now set to face the winner of the match between Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and Marcos Giron of the United States.

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the ATP Rankings List. In 2022, Medvedev was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup for the Russian national team as well as the ATP Cup.

This season’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, Wimbledon, kicked off on July 3 and unlike the previous edition of the tournament last year, Russian players were allowed to compete, but under certain conditions.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. It took place last year between June 27 and July 10. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 3 and 16.