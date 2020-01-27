The siege of Leningrad lasted from September 8, 1941 until January 27, 1944. It was a military operation undertaken by the Nazi Germany against Leningrad, now known as Saint Petersburg - during the World War II. More than 600 thousand people died in the city during that period. Several hundred thousand people were evacuated from Leningrad across lake Ladoga via the famous Road of life, the only route that connected the city with the mainland. Siege of Leningrad which lasted for nearly 900 day - in photo gallery by TASS.
The 900-day siege of Leningrad
January 27th marks the anniversary of the end of the 900-day Siege of Leningrad during WWII
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Barrage balloons, used to defend against low-level aircraft attacks, at Saint Isaac's Square, Leningrad© Fotokhronika TASS
Children from an orphanage evacuated during the siege of Leningrad© Fotokhronika TASS
Soldiers patroling the city down the Neva River at night, 1942© Fotokhronika TASS
Children in the streets of the city under the siege© Fotokhronika TASS/Boris Kudoyarov
Spire of Admiralty being concealed by alpinist© Fotokhronika TASS/Nikolai Berketov
Leningrad residents on Nevskiy prospekt providing themselves with a drinking water© Fotokhronika TASS
125 grams of bread, weighed on scale, a daily limit given to workers, dependants and children during the siege of Leningrad© Fotokhronika TASS/Nikolai Adamovich
People taking their belongings to Finlyandsky station, 1942© Fotokhronika TASS
Trucks on the ice road across the frozen Lake Ladoga. This route, called Road of Life provided the only access to the besieged city of Leningrad© Fotokhronika TASS/Rafail Mazelev, Vasiliy Fedoseev
Residents leaving their destroyed houses© Fotokhronika TASS
Destroyed building in Leningrad© Fotokhronika TASS
Residents cleaning snow on Nevskiy prospekt© Fotokhronika TASS/G. Chertov
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
Russian archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin dies at 51
He used to serve as the chair of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Public Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2009-2015
Read more
New Russian prime minister has carte blanche to form government - Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Mishustin as the head of government is responsible before the state
Read more
Ten Su-34 fighter-bombers hold maneuverable aerial battle in Urals drills
The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions
Read more
Russia reserves right for tit-for-tat measures after diplomats’ expulsion from Bulgaria
Foreign Ministry said Bulgaria gave no clear evidence for its decision to expel Russian diplomats
Read more
Number of Chinese citizens taken to hospital from hotel in Moscow rises to eight
Now 220 citizens of the People’s Republic of China stay in the hotel
Read more
World Champion Lasitskene says likely to file lawsuit against Russian athletics body RusAF
She promised that in case a court refuses to accept my lawsuit against RusAF in the capacity of a public organization, she will start filing lawsuits against particular people
Read more
Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships
Alena Kostornaia showed a result of 240.81 points and won gold in women's singles
Read more
China starts developing vaccine against novel coronavirus - newspaper
Scientists from the center have successfully isolated the virus
Read more
Canadian, US military to conduct observation flight over Russia
The flight will be perfomed between January 27 and February 1
Read more
Kremlin: Russia’s policy on Ukraine remains unchanged
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this has nothing to do with reality and reflects only a personal viewpoint of the person who speaks about that
Read more
Lavrov to UN envoy: Damascus regained control over border zones adjacent to Iraq, Turkey
Moscow does not overdramatize the absence of considerable progress in the activities of Syria’s Constitutional Committee, according to the Russian foreign minister
Read more
Electronic warfare specialists lead troops through mine-studded road in Tajikistan drills
The motor rifle units uncovered an ambush and eliminated the notional enemy’s subversive groups while on the move, firing all types of weapons, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Pentagon aggravates situation around interaction in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that about 14 months ago, US troops intercepted a Russian major general in the Syrian area of Manbij
Read more
Zarif: person who downed Ukrainian airliner by mistake is in prison
Iran’s top diplomat compared the incident with the crash of an Iranian airliner shot down by the US Armed Forces by mistake in 1988
Read more
Zelensky confirms that Minsk agreements remain basis for reconciliation talks
Earlier, Zelensky expressed his discontent about the 2015 Minsk agreements, saying that he was not pleased with the sequence of measures outlined in them
Read more
Press review: What Davos 2020 focused on and why Putin asked UNSC members to meet
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 24
Read more
Russian Navy minesweepers hold drills in Black Sea
At the concluding stage of the drills, specialists of minesweeping groups from both warships laid mines for training purposes and subsequently collected them
Read more
Bulgaria declares two Russian diplomats accused of espionage personae non gratae
No evidence has been provided confirming that their activities were incompatible with their status, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria commented
Read more
Russia regrets Japan joined ‘anti-Russian spy mania’
The statement comes amid Japanese media reports that stolen secret commercial data were allegedly transferred to employees of Russia’s trade mission in Japan
Read more
Israel begins handover of buildings in Jerusalem’s Old City to Russian church — minister
The complex of buildings was built by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society in 1986, on land bought by Tsar Alexander III in 1859
Read more
FSB uncovers explosives allegedly stashed away by Ukrainian special services in Crimea
The explosives exceeded a total mass of 5 kg, according to the Federal Security Service
Read more
Russian Caspian Flotilla sailors uncover enemy underwater drones in drills
The sailors employed the sonar systems to search for underwater objects and determine their characteristics at ranges of over 200 meters with the minimal margin error in coordinates
Read more
UN chief names four horsemen of apocalypse that threaten modern world
"Our world is edging closer to the point of no return," he said
Read more
Urals armored division employs new method of defense against attack drones in drills
Under the drills’ scenario, a notional enemy planned to employ strike drones to attack a column of the tank regiment making a march to the designated area
Read more
Press review: Russia’s new PM culls cabinet and did the USSR help to create Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 22
Read more
Seven China’s nationals hospitalized from hotel in Moscow
They have been diagnosed with high fever, the agency’s source says
Read more
Three people injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad
Three missiles directly landed at the US embassy premises, one of them hit the canteen building
Read more
Russian Helicopters rolls out new model for Special Forces
The makeover has "improved the weapons, the means of target detection and identification," the company's CEO said
Read more
Belarusian president approves draft protocol on amending gas deal with Russia
A presidential decree vests the country’s government with credentials for negotiating on the draft protocol
Read more
Putin, Zelensky establish working contact, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the contact between Putin and Zelensky was not sensational
Read more
NATO drills indicate preparations for large-scale conflict — Russian General Staff
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasinov said that "military activities are increasing in the Baltic States and Poland, in the Black and Baltic Seas"
Read more
Russian figure skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov win gold at European Championships
The third place was taken by Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-President Poroshenko grilled by investigators for nearly four hours
Poroshenko is involved in 16 criminal proceedings at various stages of their investigation
Read more
Convicted Israeli woman pleas for pardon
Naama Issachar, her family and defense attorneys hope that the Russian president will soon take a decision on her pardoning and release in accordance with his constitutional powers
Read more
Russian diplomats declared personae non grata leave Bulgaria - embassy
The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office reported on its website on January 24 that pre-trial probes involving two Russian diplomats as part of an espionage case had been launche
Read more
Hainan's biggest resort city sets up HQ to tackle coronavirus
Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China's Hainan
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Number of infected with new coronavirus rises to almost 2,000 in China, 56 dead
About 21,500 people in China had close contacts with the infected and are under the supervision of doctors
Read more