MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Around 50 people have been successfully evacuated from the Kharkov Region since the beginning of 2026, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration, told TASS.

"Around 50 people have already been evacuated since the beginning of this year. This includes various areas, it’s not just one single settlement," he said.

The Military-Civil Administration did not announce a mass evacuation of residents, unlike the Ukrainian army, Ganchev noted. "They evacuate people literally from settlements under their control, literally forcing them to remove from their homes and filling those houses with mercenaries," he added.