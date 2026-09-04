Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 72% — pollster

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The majority of Russians, or 72.2%, trust President Vladimir Putin, a VTsIOM research center survey said.

"72.2% of the survey participants responded positively when asked about their trust in Putin; the level of approval of the president’s activities is at 66.9%," it said.

The survey was conducted between August 24 and 30 among 1,600 Russian adults.

According to the document, 43.3% of respondents approve of the Russian government’s activities, while 43.1% approve of the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and 52.6% trust him.

The survey said that 31.3% of respondents trust Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation; 25% trust Sergey Mironov, leader of A Just Russia; 20.3% trust Leonid Slutsky, leader of the LDPR; and 11.1% trust Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the New People party.

Support for United Russia stands at 37.2%, for the Communist Party at 11.6%, for LDPR at 8.7%, for A Just Russia – 5.3%, and for New People – 11.5%.