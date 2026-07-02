Drivers of bus attacked by Ukraine in serious condition — Belarus’ Security Council

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. The drivers of the bus attacked by a Ukrainian drone in Russia are in serious condition, said Secretary of State of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich.

"The drone exploded in front of the bus and two drivers were injured by shrapnel. They are in serious condition in the hospital. Let's hope that doctors will do everything possible to save the lives of our citizens, our drivers," Pervy Informatsionny TV channel quoted him as saying.

Volfovich added that the rest of the people on the bus were not injured.