Carbon neutrality program launched on Hainan's Wuzhizhou Island

HAIKOU /China/, June 12. /TASS/. The "Zero-Carbon Smart Island" program, which aims to gradually achieve carbon neutrality and promote ecotourism, has been launched on Wuzhizhou Island in South China's Hainan Province, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

During the project presentation, German energy community representatives awarded the island an operational zero-carbon zone design certificate. This reflects international expert recognition of China's low-carbon development model for tropical islands, the publication noted.

The Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) in Copenhagen (under the UN Environment Program), the German Energy Agency, and Shanghai Yizhu Environment Technology jointly presented a document titled "The Pathway and Implementation Plan for Creating a Carbon-Neutral Wuzhizhou Smart Island." Concurrently, the "Zero-Carbon Smart Island" project was officially launched.

According to the plan, the island will undergo four stages of decarbonization. Carbon emissions are expected to peak between 2026 and 2029, followed by a transition to low-level decarbonization from 2030 to 2035. Moderate decarbonization measures will be implemented between 2036 and 2045, with authorities aiming to achieve full carbon neutrality after 2046.

The project involves creating climate-neutral tourist routes and products, implementing a visitor carbon footprint tracking system, and upgrading infrastructure. Key initiatives include energy-efficient renovations of hotel facilities, a transition to clean energy sources, and the creation of a digital platform for environmental monitoring and energy management. Developers estimate these measures will cut energy costs by more than 40%.

Wuzhizhou is China's first tropical marine ranching demonstration zone. In recent years, over 90 million yuan (about $12.5 million) has been allocated to protect the island's marine ecosystem. Thanks to restoration programs, live coral cover in coastal waters has increased from less than 15% to 37.08%, and the number of fish species has reached 265. The program is expected to transform Wuzhizhou into an international hub for eco-friendly island tourism and a launchpad for innovative low-carbon development solutions.