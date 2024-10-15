Man lost at sea off coast of Russia for two months receiving medical care — medics

MAGADAN, October 15. /TASS/. A man who survived two months adrift in a small boat in the Sea of Okhotsk in the western part of the Pacific Ocean is in stable condition and is expected to pull through, medics in Russia’s Far Eastern Magadan Region told TASS.

"The man has been preliminarily examined. I cannot disclose any concrete data about his condition but, in general, he is in good hands and his life is out of danger. He was placed in the intensive care ward and will receive necessary treatment," said Yury Lednev, acting chief physician of the Magadan Regional Hospital.

Two men and a teenager set off aboard a twin-hull boat from the Petrovsky Cape in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region heading to Sakhalin Island across the Sakhalin Gulf on August 9. Radio contact with them was soon lost, however. A criminal case was opened on charges of violating water transport traffic and operation rules (article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code). On October 15, the Far Eastern transport prosecutor’s office said that one of these three has survived. He was identified as Sergey Pichugin.