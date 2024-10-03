Rescuers pour water on killer whales stranded in shallow water in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Workers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have reached a group of killer whales stranded in shallow waters off the Kamchatka Region in Russia’s Far East, the agency's press service told TASS.

The orcas are being doused with water to keep their skin from drying out.

"Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have reached the orcas stranded in shallow waters. Rescuers and volunteers are pouring water on them to prevent their skin from drying out," the press service reported. "The animals are currently about two kilometers from the location where they were stranded the previous day."

This is the second day in a row that the orcas have had to be rescued in the area. On the morning of October 2, four orcas became stranded in an estuary in the Sobolevsky District of Kamchatka. Around 30 people, including firefighters, volunteers, and police officers, worked together to manually douse the orcas with water. Later, Svetlana Radionova, head of Russia's environmental watchdog, reported that the orcas had successfully made their way back to sea. However, on October 3, the Emergencies Ministry announced that the orcas had returned to shallow waters. The rescue operation, which began the previous day, now continues anew.