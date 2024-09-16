FSB detains foreigner from one of CIS countries plotting terrorist acts in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a citizen of one of the CIS countries who is suspected of preparing terrorist acts on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the press service told TASS.

"Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service have identified and suppressed illegal activities of a citizen of one of the CIS countries, related to the preparation of sabotage of civilian life support facilities. Acting on the order of Ukrainian special services, he came to Russia through the territory of third countries. Here he took deliberate actions aimed at preparation of the crime. He made two improvised explosive devices with which he planned to carry out acts of sabotage," the press service said.

The FSB said that the foreigner had received special training to carry out sabotage and terrorist actions at a field camp in the Kiev Region belonging to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

The officers confiscated means of communication used by the defendant for contacts with a representative of the Ukrainian side, as well as elements of a homemade explosive device. A criminal case was opened against him under Part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 281 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Attempted Sabotage") and Part 1 of Article 223.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal Manufacture of Explosives, Illegal Manufacture, Alteration or Repair of Explosive Devices").