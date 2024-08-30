Over quarter of Russians do not use Telegram, poll found

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More than half of Russians over 18 years old use the Telegram messenger app on a daily basis, while 27% do not have an account on it, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) poll revealed.

According to the survey findings, 27% of respondents do not use Telegram at all. Men are more likely to avoid Telegram than women, with 32% saying they don't use the messenger app, while for women the number is 23%.

"VCIOM research confirms the high interest of Russian Internet users over 18 years of age in Telegram: more than half (54%) visit it daily. Most young people aged 18-24 years old also use it every day (79%)," the report said.

Another 12% of respondents log in once a week, and 5% access Telegram several times a month. As many as 2% open Telegram from time to time, at least once every six months.

The all-Russian telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted on August 27, 2024 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.