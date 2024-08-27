French president actively uses Telegram messenger — Politico

BRUSSELS, August 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has been actively using the Telegram messaging app even after its founder Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport outside Paris, Politico reported.

According to the media outlet, Telegram is widely used by both cabinet members and political officials "of all ranks and parties, particularly within pro-Macron circles."

On Monday, an unnamed former French MP showed Politico on his phone that Macron was displayed as having been connected to the messaging platform "recently."

It is noted that Macron has been a Telegram user since the early days of his first presidential campaign.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24; his custody was extended to 96 hours the next day. Macron stated that the decision was not politically motivated, and emphasized the need to wait for a court decision. He stressed that France was committed to freedom of speech and communication, as well as to innovation and business activities, like never before.