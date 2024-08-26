Hackers attack French government websites after Telegram founder detained — media

PARIS, August 26. /TASS/. A number of French state websites were subjected to hacker cyberattacks on August 25 after the detention of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov in France, Le Parisien said.

The newspaper listed the government website, where current laws and regulations are available, the website of the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM), and a number of other websites among the targets attacked. According to the publication, the sites were inaccessible on Sunday due to DDoS attacks.

To date, only some of them have been restored, a TASS correspondent found out.

The newspaper claims that the cyberattacks were carried out by "groups of hackers supporting Durov." Such attacks are expected to intensify in the coming days, cybersecurity expert Clement Domingo told the newspaper.

On the evening of August 24, Durov was detained at France’s Le Bourget airport. Law enforcement agencies suspect him of being complicit in drug trafficking, crimes against minors and fraud amid the messenger’s lack of moderation, its refusal to cooperate with law enforcement, and the tools provided by the application to sell cryptocurrency, TF1 reported.

The Russian Embassy in France told TASS that it would seek to protect Durov’s rights and make sure he has access to consular services, but that "the French side has so far refused to cooperate on this issue." Durov also holds a French passport.