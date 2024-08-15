Majority of Kursk Region residents evacuated, safe

KURSK, August 15. /TASS/. Over 720 people have been evacuated from the border areas of the Kursk Region over the day, Artyom Sharov, deputy spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said at a press briefing at a regional crisis center.

"The majority of residents in the border areas of the Kursk Region have been temporarily resettled and are safe now. Over the past 24 hours, more than 720 people have been moved to secure areas, either independently or in organized convoys," he said.

The department continues to move people away from border areas jointly with other services.