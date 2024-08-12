Ukrainian POW in Kursk Region says his fellows engaged in marauding

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian soldier detained by Russian border guards in the Kursk Region has testified to cases of looting by other servicemen and commanders’ orders to shoot civilians offering resistance, the public relations center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has said.

"The FSB’s border guards in the Belovo district of the Kursk Region detained a serviceman of Ukraine’s 80th separate airborne assault brigade with the assistance by local residents," the FSB said.

"When questioned, the POW testified that in case of resistance by the local population they had orders to shoot everyone on the spot. When entering communities in the Kursk Region the Ukrainian soldiers engaged in looting and seized everything they could carry with them," the FSB quotes the POW as saying.

According to the POW, when his group was carrying out the task of providing fire support for Ukrainian units engaged in combat with the Russian army in the Kursk Region, he was abandoned by his fellow servicemen and attempted to return to Ukraine on his own and was subsequently detained.