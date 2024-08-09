Kaspersky Lab registers twofold growth of infected smart devices in Russia

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of infected smart devices in Russia illegally used by criminals as part of botnets for further attacks surged more than twofold over the year, Kaspersky Lab told TASS.

Botnets are networks of devices illegally and often clandestinely accessed to organize cyberattacks and other harmful activities.

Kaspersky Lab received such dynamics by comparing first six months in 2023 and 2024. The cybersecurity provider cited examples of gadgets that can be vulnerable to criminals. These can be either ordinary smart cameras or sophisticated industrial devices.

Weak passwords are sufficient for hackers to be able to break into devices of such kind operating on the basis of the Internet of Things. Both private and corporate gadgets can be vulnerable.