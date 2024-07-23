FSB detains two Russian nationals for plotting arson attack on mosque in Belgorod

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two local residents in the city of Mariupol for plotting an arson attack in the city of Belgorod in coordination with Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the FSB said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service has detained two local Mariupol residents - Russian nationals born in 1986 and 1993 - who planned to set a mosque in Belgorod on fire on orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads.

It was established that a Ukrainian intelligence officer had recruited the two via an Internet messenger in June. At his behest, they planned to go to Belgorod and carry out an arson attack on the city mosque in exchange for monetary compensation.

The FSB added that their plans had been discovered, documented and foiled. "The detainees made a confession. The Russian FSB opened a criminal investigation against them based on Article 205.4 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organizing an Act of Terrorism")," the statement said.

The two have been taken into custody. Thus, Russian law enforcement officers have foiled another attempt by Ukrainian intelligence agencies to incite religious hatred in Russia.

One of the men confessed that their goal was to spark hate between Christians and Muslims. "We were supposed to pit Muslims and Christians against each other," he said in a video released by the FSB.

According to the man, a friend he had made at a Ukrainian penal colony contacted him in March, suggesting he carry out a terrorist attack for a reward. "Me and my brother agreed. We were told to purchase petrol bombs and throw them inside the mosque," the detainee said, confirming that the order had come from Ukrainian intelligence agencies.