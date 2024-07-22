Russian MPs to consider adoption ban for countries allowing sex reassignment in September

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A bill banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries allowing gender reassignment will be considered by the Russian State Duma, lower house of parliament, in September, a Duma source told TASS.

"A bill banning the adoption and placement of Russian children in foster care to citizens of countries where sex realignment is permitted has been put on plan of work for September. By August 20, it has been sent to the regions," the source said.

The bill was initiated by a group of lawmakers led by State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin earlier in July. The ban will apply to citizens of Australia, Argentina, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and Estonia.