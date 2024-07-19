Microsoft failure impacts operations of Olympics-2024 organizing committee in Paris

PARIS, July 19. /TASS/. The global IT outage of Microsoft services has affected the functioning of the information systems of the Olympics-2024 organizing committee in Paris, Le Parisien said, citing the committee’s statement.

"This incident has disrupted the operation of our information systems. Our specialists are working on decreasing the failure’s impact on operations. At the same time, we decided to implement our emergency procedure in order to ensure that we can work," the statement noted.

During the day, various countries have been reporting massive outages in the functioning of computer systems, complicating the operations of banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in other sectors. According to the Verge, a US technology news outlet, this was triggered by a critical error during a faulty update to the Windows operating system.