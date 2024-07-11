Putin grants Russian citizenship to 21-year-old Serbian defending Donbass since 2021

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Serbian soldier Aleksandar Jokic, according to a decree on the 21-year-old’s becoming a Russian citizen published online.

The decree states that "Aleksandar Jokic, born on January 26, 2003 in Serbia" is now a Russian citizen.

Aleksandar Jokic said in a video message that he came to defend Donbass after high school and has been taking part in combat operations since 2021. However, due to legal conflicts, he was threatened with deportation back home to Serbia, where he could be sentenced to 25 years in prison under the mercenary article.