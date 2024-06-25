Hainan's Sanya becomes major destination for Southeast Asian tourists

HAIKOU /China/, June 25. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya in China's southern province of Hainan has become an important destination for tourists from Southeast Asian (SEA) countries, China News Service reported with reference to local authorities.

According to the agency, Sanya became a popular destination for residents of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries in the region in the first half of 2024. According to Wang Tezhu, general manager of Hainan Youtuan Travel Company, about 1.6 thousand guests from Cambodia and Singapore came to the resort in June alone.

An increasing number of Southeast Asian nationals are said to be traveling to Sanya for sports and medical tourism services. According to the news service, with the growing popularity such things as golf and recreational therapy, Hainan has noticeably diversified its offerings in recent years, providing a wealth of choices for anyone interested in a busy tourism program.

"Sanya's most important resource is its unique ethnic culture," said Ye Jialin, head of the local tourism development bureau. He noted that in both the central and southern parts of the island, it is possible to get acquainted with the distinctive life of the island's autochthonous and minority nationalities - the Li and Miao.

According to the official, the local government will continue to work out effective marketing projects to attract more vacationers from the SEA region. He said the city government plans to increase the number of direct air routes and diversify the consumer market.

Sanya is a leading Chinese resort city with a population of more than 1 million. In 2023, its gross product reached 97.13 billion yuan (about $13.66 billion), up 12%. Its average annual temperature hits 25.4 degrees Celsius and its coastline exceeds 260km. The surrounding water area has 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for tourism, all of which allow the local government to successfully develop yachting and beach vacation.