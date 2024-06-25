Plane with Assange on board leaves Bangkok airport

BANGKOK, June 25. /TASS/. A Bombardier Global 6000 airplane, presumably with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on board, has taken off from Bangkok airport. According to Flightradar24, flight VJT199 from London left Don Mueang airport at 9:20 p.m. local time (5:20 p.m. Moscow time, 2:20 GMT) after a technical stop.

AFP earlier reported that the plane with the WikiLeaks founder on board would make a stop for refueling in the Thai capital, after which it will proceed to the island of Saipan (Northern Mariana Islands), where a court hearing in the Assange case will be held.

The Thai Foreign Ministry, for its part, said it had no confirmation that Assange was on the plane that had landed at the capital's airport.

As the office of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said, the WikiLeaks founder will be sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty. The time already spent in detention in Britain will be credited to this term. The court session where Assange may admit some of the charges, will take place on the island of Saipan in the Pacific Ocean on June 26.

Since 2019, Assange has been in the British prison Belmarsh, where he was taken after expulsion from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. For more than five years, Washington was pressing for his extradition. In the United States he is charged with crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in US history.