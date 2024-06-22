Rublev’s ‘Holy Trinity’ icon placed in monastery northeast of Moscow

SERGIEV POSAD, June 22. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and priests and monks from the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius monastery have carried Andrey Rublev’s "Holy Trinity" icon to the Lavra’s Trinity Cathedral and installed it in front of the iconostasis.

According to a TASS correspondent, following the Pentecost Sunday service, it will be kept in a special icon case at the cathedral accessible to all worshippers.

The Moscow Patriarchate reported on its website on May 15, 2023, that Rublev’s "Holy Trinity" icon had been returned to the Russian Orthodox Church. Since then, it has been on display for veneration at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior for one year before being restored to its traditional place as the centerpiece of the iconostasis (wall of icons in an Eastern Orthodox church) in the Trinity Cathedral at the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius monastery in the town of Sergiev Posad, 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow. Metropolitan Tikhon (secular name Georgy Shevkunov) of Pskov and Porkhov, chairman of the Patriarch’s Council on Culture, told TASS that the icon would be maintained in compliance with the technical requirements of Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, where the 15th century work of art had previously been part of the museum’s collection.