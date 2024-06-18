Chad eyes faculty exchange program with Moscow university — culture minister

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Chadian Ministry of Education hopes to exchange with Moscow State University (MSU) not only students but also teaching staff, Chad's Minister of State and Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Vocational Training Tom Erdimi said at a meeting with MSU Rector Viktor Sadovnichy.

"Not only do we want to exchange students, to send them to MSU, but we would also like to interact at the faculty level to ensure that the MSU helps to educate future and current faculty members of the universities of the republic," he said.

According to the minister, "MSU is a dream come true." "We are very hopeful that MSU will continue to educate more and more students from the Republic of Chad," Erdimi said.