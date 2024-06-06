Russians cherish human life above all else, says poll

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Human life tops the list of things Russians hold most dear, according to a poll by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, also known as VTsIOM.

"The people's list put human life at the top, as 84% of our fellow citizens saw it as the most important thing. On the same plane were: justice (74%), human dignity (73%), a strong family (72%), along with mutual assistance and mutual respect (71%)," the pollster said in a statement about the survey, which it conducted in partnership with a Russian group called Knowledge.

When it comes to life goals, the poll showed that the most popular one is taking care of one's mental health, finding harmony and peace of mind (47%). Being useful to society and the country came in second (34%), while a strong family ranked third.

High income was picked by 28% of the people polled, and a quarter of them want to make it to the top of the career ladder. About 10% would like to invent something unique or make a discovery, while public recognition and a high-ranking job were named by 8% and 4%, respectively.

"The high significance given to family values by the younger generation provides hope that we will be able to stop negative demographic changes. All developed countries are now looking for a way out of the trap of childless adults. Russia is betting on promoting the importance of the traditional family, and it can work! Of course, it will require stronger state support for families, children and parents," VTsIOM Director General Valery Fyodorov said.

The survey revealed that the audience is most interested in government support for families, as half of the respondents (49%) are likely to try to learn more about it. Modern ways of bringing up children interest 46% of respondents, and ideas for joint family leisure 44%. Four out of 10 would like to know ways of resolving domestic conflicts (41%), and about one-third would like to know life stories of extraordinary families (34%). A quarter of respondents (25%) are potentially interested in ways to maintain reproductive health, and 23% are interested in the life of families that raise many children.

"Our country is now the main defender of traditional values in the world. And the most important traditional value - for people, for the population of Russia - is family. It is especially important that despite the aggressive attempts by the West to impose on us the norms that are alien to us, the majority of young people surveyed, even though they might seem to be more susceptible to influence due to their age, define building a strong family as their main aspiration in life. That’s despite all the other response choices they were offered: wealth, money, success, recognition, harmony. This shows that we are moving in the right direction: We are protecting our children, our future," said Maxim Dreval, general director of the Knowledge group.

The poll for the Knowledge group was conducted from April 8 to 14, 2024 and covered more than 2,500 Russians aged 14 or older. The error of margin, with the probability of 95%, doesn’t exceed 2%.