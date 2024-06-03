MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Kiev’s authorities have banned an LGBT (recognized as an extremist movement in Russia) march in Kiev’s subway.

On May 30, Ukraine’s news outlet Strana announced an action in support of LGBT in KIve’s subway on June 16.

"The city authorities cannot allow to hold an equality match in metro to avoid risks to the participants in the event and passengers, as well as possible provocations," the city administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

It stressed that the city’s subway is part of the critical infrastructure and recommended the organizer finding another venue for their action and warned about responsibility for violating the ban.

Apart from that, the city administration refuted reports that funds had been allocated from the city budget on this action and that the operation of the city’s subway would be suspended during it.