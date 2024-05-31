TASS to train AI using database dating back to 1987 — senior executive

ST. PETERSBURG, May 31. /TASS/. The TASS news agency will continue using artificial intelligence to process large amounts of information and is going to educate a neural network to generate texts with the use of archives dating back to 1987, First Deputy General Director Mikhail Kalmykov said at the 21st Forum of Northwestern Mass Media.

"TASS has accumulated a vast quantity of data over 120 years. We have the entire database and all the archives since 1987 in electronic format. We want to launch the Chat GPT there and see what recommendations it gives us," Kalmykov said. "I recently had the chance to read an article about the weather. No artificial intelligence will ever be able to write about birds freezing in mid-air and falling in Moscow in 1977, steam coming out of a bus when passengers exit, or the intricate patterns of window panes, because the artificial intelligence will not learn this using modern texts," he noted.

At the same time, artificial intelligence will never be able to replace journalists because it lacks the innate ability to perceive events and understand emotions, Kalmykov said. "We apply artificial intelligence because we need quick backgrounds, quick fact checking. All that is helpful but this does not make the reporter, the reporter is made by the environment he comes to, where he is going around," he added.