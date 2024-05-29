Emergencies Ministry issues fire warning for Moscow residents from May 30 to June 1

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The main Russian Emergencies Ministry Directorate in Moscow has issued a high fire risk warning in the capital from May 30 to June 1.

"According to the forecasts of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, Moscow will be under high fire hazard class 4 from May 30 to June 1," the press service of the department said.

The Emergencies Ministry urged people living in Moscow to observe fire safety rules and avoid contact with open flames.

Fire danger class is an indicator that characterizes the flammability and speed of spread of landscape fires. There are five classes possible. At the fourth level, fires can start even from minor fire sources, spreading quickly and leaving many small additional foci. It is necessary to establish barriers to stop the fire in such cases.