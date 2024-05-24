'Children of Asia' Games to kick off with Arctic-inspired opening ceremony

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. More than 4,000 people will take part in an Arctic-themed opening ceremony at the "Children of Asia Games," Vladimir Maksimov, president of the "Children of Asia" International Committee, told reporters.

"The opening ceremony is an event that aims to demonstrate the cultural identity of the region and the country," Maksimov said. - We have a large team of cultural workers in the republic preparing this theatrical performance, specifically devoted to friendship between people, between the peoples of the Asian continent. The opening ceremony of the Games has always been colorful, but it can be no other way in Russia."

"More than 4,000 people will be involved in the opening ceremony. The directors promise it will be a very unique event. The main theme is the Arctic, which today, let's say, is a national priority," the president of the committee added.

The "Children of Asia" Summer Games will be held in Yakutsk from June 25 to July 7 with the opening ceremony scheduled for June 26. 224 sets of medals will be presented in 24 disciplines. None of the athletes will be over 16 years of age.