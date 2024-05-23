Man with potential bomb detained in Lisbon during attempted murder of far-right leader

MADRID, May 23. /TASS/. The Portuguese law enforcement detained a man, who came to the headquarters of the Chega ('Enough!') political party in Lisbon and claimed that he had an explosive device on him, the EFE news agency reported citing a police source.

The suspect presumably intended to murder party president Andre Ventura. The police speculate that the suspect may have a "mental condition."

Meanwhile, Ventura is currently in the city of Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

"I have very little information [about the incident]," the politician said.