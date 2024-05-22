Putin notes efficiency of Agency for Strategic Initiatives

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the efficiency of activities of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

"Since its foundation ten years ago, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives has become a good, serious, efficient instrument," he said at a meeting of the ASI supervisory board, adding that the agency fulfills its role quite successfully.

The Agency for Strategic Initiatives on promotion of new projects is an autonomous non-profit organization, which has been established for supporting promising important social projects that improve the quality of life, education and staff training, aimed at regional and urban development, innovative activity and business support.