Majority of Russians use electronic services, poll reveals

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The majority of Russians surveyed (81%) use electronic services with some frequency, says a poll the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) published on the organization’s website.

"Eight out of ten Russian people (81%) use electronic services with some regularity, including a third that use them daily (35%), and a fifth — several times a week (21%)," the report says.

A typical Russian digital user has at least some higher education (45%) and makes good money (44%). Usually they are residents of either Moscow or St. Petersburg (48%), or a city with a population over a million (51%) who prefer the Internet to television (53%).

The majority of respondents (85%) said that digitalization has had an impact on the comfort of their daily life in the last 3-5 years. Respondents note time saved on travel and waiting in queues (53%), the ability to shop and pay bills without leaving home (45%), and a wider choice of goods and services with the ability to compare prices (38%). In addition, 28% of those polled note the convenience factor of being able to access services anywhere with the Internet.

At the same time, almost half of respondents (46%) are afraid of possible problems with data security; 40% say it is impossible to assess the quality of goods or services before purchasing and mention difficulties in case of lack of internet or system failures.

The Russian state pollster carried out the survey on April 28 among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.