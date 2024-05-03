Russian public’s confidence in Putin rises to nearly 81% — pollster

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian people's trust in President Vladimir Putin has grown by 1.3 percentage points (p. p.) to 80.8%, says a poll from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) published on the organization’s website.

The poll was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians from April 22 to 28.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 80.8% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 1.3 p. p. rise from the previous week). The share of people who approve of the way the president is handling his job went up by 0.4 percentage points to 78.2%," the pollster said.

A total of 53,2% of those polled said they approved of the job the Russian government was doing (a 1.3 p. p. decline) and 53.1% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work (a 1 percentage point drop). As many as 61.8% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.9 percentage point decline).

As for the leaders of the parliamentary parties, 30.4% of those surveyed trust leader of the Russian Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov (a 1.3 percentage point drop), 25.5% trust leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party Sergey Mironov (a 3 percentage point decline), 18.3% of the poll’s participants trust leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky (a 2.8 percentage point fall) and 6.8% said they trusted Chairman of the New People party Alexey Nechayev (a 2.3 percentage point decrease).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 40.9% (a 1 percentage point decline). The level rose by 0.1 percentage points to 8.8% for the Russian Communist Party and increased by 1 percentage point to 8.6% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. The A Just Russia — For Truth party saw a 0.2 percentage point drop to 3.4%, and popular support for the New People party also increased by 0.1 p. p. to 7.4%.