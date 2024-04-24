Moscow court arrests Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov over bribery case

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has remanded Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, accused of grand bribery, the press service of the Moscow City Court told TASS.

According to the press service, he will remain in custody for two months, until June 23, 2024.

The court said that Ivanov is accused of receiving a bribe as part of an organized group while performing contracted and subcontracted work for the Defense Ministry. The court has also arrested entrepreneur Sergey Borodin as Ivanov’s accomplice. "Borodin, being friends with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov who was in charge of construction issues and renovation of the Defense Ministry facilities, criminally conspired with third parties," the court said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin had been informed of Ivanov’s detainment. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has also been updated on the situation. Ivanov has served as a deputy defense minister since May 2016. He is facing up to 15 years in prison.

A source in law enforcement agencies told TASS that Ivanov was detained at his workplace. He did not admit his guilt. According to the source, Ivanov will be held at the Lefortovo pre-trial detention facility for the duration of the preliminary investigation.