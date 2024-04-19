Russia’s sanitary watchdog trains African colleagues on using mobile labs

KAMPALA, April 19. /TASS/. Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing experts held a clinic for African colleagues on the ins and outs of how to work with mobile anti-epidemic laboratories in Uganda's capital of Kampala, a TASS correspondent reports.

The event was held as part of the 1st Russian-African International Conference on Combatting Infectious Diseases.

"A joint team of Russian and Ugandan specialists, who have undergone appropriate training in Russia, demonstrate how the laboratory, the biological safety system, the analytical equipment used to perform the tests are arranged, and explain how work is conducted in such a laboratory," Vasily Kuklev, a leading researcher at the epidemiology department of the Russian Research Anti-Plague Microbe Institute of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, told reporters.

The exercise involved two mobile laboratories based on Kamaz vehicles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin presented to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni as a gift at the Russia-Africa summit. According to Kuklev, the special thing about these laboratories is that they can be customized and equipped for any situation. "For example, it is possible to fill some compartments or modules with additional equipment or employees to increase productivity," he said.

Mobile anti-epidemic laboratories were created by Russia. They are used in many Russian regions, as well as in 14 countries. These laboratories make it possible to diagnose a whole host of illnesses, including very deadly ones, such as Ebola, Marburg, Dengue and Lassa fevers, which are very prevalent in Africa. The capacity of the laboratory allows to conduct up to 2,000 tests per day for more than 20 infections. Its mobility and autonomy make it possible to quickly relocate and use it in the most remote areas.

The 1st Russian-African International Conference on Combatting Infectious Diseases is taking place in Kampala on April 17-19. The event is attended by 170 delegates from 16 countries. Russia is represented by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing specialists headed by agency head Anna Popova.

The main objective of the conference is to discuss achievements in the field of treatment and prevention of infectious diseases, modern threats and challenges to biological security, as well as to exchange experience and develop a joint work strategy.