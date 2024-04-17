Russian Prosecutor General's Office ready to share anti-terrorist experience with Cuba

HAVANA, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is ready to share with Cuba the judicial and investigative experience of countering terrorism, extremism, money laundering and other crimes, Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov said at a meeting with the President of the Supreme People's Court Ruben Remigio Ferro in Havana.

"For many types of crimes, such as terrorism, extremism and its financing, laundering of criminal proceeds, and drug trafficking, including those with the use of virtual assets, Russia has developed a stable judicial and investigative practice. We are ready to share it," Krasnov said.

Russia is also interested in exchanging views on topical issues of mutual interest, including human rights and measures to counter crime.

"I am sure we have sufficient potential to develop and build up joint work on the widest range of tasks facing the law enforcement system," Krasnov added.