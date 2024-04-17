Hosting provider Hetzner Online GmbH ceases working in Russia — media watchdog

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Hosting provider Hetzner Online GmbH has officially notified mass media and telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor that it ceases providing services to Russian users, the watchdog’s press service told TASS.

"The foreign hosting provider Hetzner Online GmbH has officially notified Roskomnadzor of the termination of providing services to Russian users. The appeal is currently under consideration by the department," the press service said.

Last December, Roskomnadzor drew up protocols against Amazon Web Services, Hetzner Online GmbH, Network Solutions, WPEngine, HostGator, Ionos, DreamHost, GoDaddy, Bluehost, Kamatera and DigitalOcean for violating the requirements of the law on "landing."

Earlier Roskomnadzor has added all of the listed foreign web hosting companies to its list of foreign companies subject to "landing" in Russia. Inclusion on the "landing" list means that foreign hosting providers must open a representative office in Russia and post an electronic feedback form for Russian users on its website. Companies are also obliged to register a personal account on the watchdog’s website for prompt interaction with government authorities and limit access to information that violates Russian law.

At the moment, the websites of Amazon Web Services, GoDaddy, Kamatera, WPEngine, HostGator, Network Solutions, DreamHost, Bluehost, Ionos and DigitalOcean are blocked in Russia.