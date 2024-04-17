Moscow court slaps Twitch with $10,700 fine for failure to perform responsibilities

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A Moscow court has hit the Twitch video streaming service with a 1,000,000 ruble ($10,700) fine for the failure of the social network owner to perform responsibilities, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The ruling of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow recognized Twitch Interactive Inc. as liable under Part 2, Article 13.50 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure of a social network owner to perform responsibilities). The court has set the penalty as a fine in the amount of 1,000,000 rubles," the press service said.

Twitch is regularly called to administrative liability in Russia for refusals to delete prohibited information or localize personal data of Russians.