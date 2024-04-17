At least three people conspired to assassinate ex-SBU officer — FSB

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Three people conspired to blow up the car of former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

The agency released footage of the confession of one of these people, a man who delivered the components for the explosive device to Moscow. A woman from Warsaw instructed him on how to deliver the package. "On April 7, I was contacted by the sender of the package and asked when I could pick up the shipment and if I could give the package to someone else. I gave the package to a man at his house," the courier said.

In Moscow, the suspect gave the package to the man who was the one to actually plant the bomb in Prozorov's car.

The FSB also showed footage of the sender of the shipment: a woman with long brown hair. In the video, she and the courier speak Russian. She can be seen holding a paper package with the shipment, in which the bomb components lay, disguised as cosmetic items.

The Federal Security Service earlier reported that it had detained a dual Russian-Moldovan national, born in 1994, who, acting as a courier, brought the components of a radio-controlled explosive device to Russia from abroad. The device was used in the explosion of a car belonging to a former Ukrainian intel officer, who is a Russian citizen, on April 12, 2024. The blast was carried out on orders from Vasily Malyuk, head of the Ukrainian Security Service. Russian investigators opened a criminal case on the assassination attempt and illegal trafficking of explosives. Prozorov himself was slightly injured.