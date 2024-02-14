Inaugural Caspian film festival to be held in fall 2024

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The first International Caspian Film Festival is scheduled to be held in Iran in the fall of 2024, the Russian Culture Ministry reported, following an official visit by the Russian delegation to Tehran.

"The 1st International Caspian Film Festival is planned to be held in the fall of 2024 in Iran. The event should become an annual one," the report says.

The department noted that Russia will hold an Iranian film festival in the summer of 2024, and Iran will hold one - in the fall of 2024.

Representatives of the Iranian film organization also supported the initiative to create the Eurasian Film Academy. Furthermore, Russia and Iran are set to sign an agreement on joint film production by the end of the year.

The ministry said that during the visit, the Russian delegation visited the Ghazali movie studio and toured movie sets, workshops and pavilions. The delegation also attended the closing ceremony of the Fajr International Film Festival.