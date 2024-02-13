{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Blinken says he talked over the phone with Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russian jail

US intensive efforts to bring Paul home continue every single day, added Antony Blinken

WASHINGTON, February 13./TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation on February 12 with US national Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russia.

"Yesterday as it happens, I spoke on the phone with Paul Whelan. Our intensive efforts to bring Paul home continue every single day. And they will until he and Evan Gershkovich and every other American wrongfully detained is back with the loved ones," Blinken said in a speech at the Wilson Center in Washington.

On December 28, 2018, Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room at Moscow’s Metropol Hotel while allegedly carrying out a spy mission. The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. On June 15, 2020, the Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, "acting as an agent for the American side, collected top-secret data about the activity of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex." In this connection, the journalist was detained in Yekaterinburg at the end of March 2023; criminal proceedings were initiated against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage"). If found guilty, he may face up to 20 years in prison. Gershkovich pled not guilty to the charges.

Tags
United StatesAntony Blinken
China records first human infection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus — WHO
However, the agency recommended to "avoid high-risk environments, such as live animal markets or farms, and avoid contact with live poultry or surfaces that might be contaminated by birds or poultry droppings"
Read more
US Senate passes bill on aid to Ukraine
This is a package bill which does not contain any provisions for tougher controls at the US’ southern border with Mexico
Read more
Russia’s public health watchdog develops prototype of unique flu vaccine — official
The Second Future Technologies Forum kicked off on Tuesday at Moscow’s World Trade Center with a focus on medical and healthcare issues
Read more
Musk decries 'insane censorship' over attempts to restrict Putin interview online
According to Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong, the White House allegedly demanded that Meta "significantly restrict the distribution of the interview" on the Facebook platform
Read more
Registration of Russian presidential candidates over, there will be four of them
For the first time since 2008, there will only be four options in the ballot - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russia test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile from ship for first time
The range of the Tsirkon missile flight exceeded 500 km, according to a source
Read more
Russia open for dialogue with any pragmatic political forces in Austria — ambassador
Dmitry Lyubinsky noted that the official dialogue with Vienna is currently in a state of "deep freeze"
Read more
Shoigu says Russian army is most combat capable in world
"Modern Russian hardware was rigidly tested in conditions of the special operation and displayed supremacy over similar weapons of NATO countries," the defense minister stressed
Read more
Canada refuses to extradite Nazi Hunka — Russian ambassador to Ottawa
A corresponding note was received from the Canadian Foreign Ministry on February 12
Read more
Moscow slams the Hague’s move to include ‘undesirable’ MP in delegation as provocation
The step showed that the Hague is scheming to whip up a scandal rather than conduct constructive dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Europe witnesses crackdown on undesirable dissident media — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that in Europe any media outlets and sources that deviate from the mainstream trend are immediately labeled as propaganda tools
Read more
Russia’s defeat in Ukraine impossible, Elon Musk says
The US businessman urged US residents to "contact their elected representatives" about the Ukraine assistance package being debated in Congress
Read more
Former MP says Ukrainian troops suffer losses during strike on Kiev-controlled area in DPR
It is reported that the losses could be about 200 troops
Read more
GECF summit in Algeria to focus on gas issue amid geopolitical changes — minister
Such an "important event of global scale as the GECF summit will lay out the way forward to stable, safe and prosperous energy future for member states to push the gas industry to participating in ensuring energy security, support of the energy shift in the long run," Mohamed Arkab noted
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Read more
Russian tennis player Alexandrova through to Round 3 of 2024 Qatar Open
Yekaterina Alexandrova, 29, is currently ranked 19th in the WTA Rankings and has four WTA tournament titles under her belt
Read more
Switzerland can't be trusted as mediator on Ukraine — Lavrov
Non-NATO and non-EU member Switzerland supports the EU's anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Post-McDonald’s era: Russian successor picks new logo
The press service did not provide a detailed description of the new trademark
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
What matters most is that Western leaders watched Putin’s interview with Carlson — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russian media that "Scholz disobeyed US instructions not to watch the interview"
Read more
Russian intelligence reports cases of Ukrainian elites switching over to Russian side
Sergey Naryshkin went on to say that such concerns from Moscow's opponents came up during discussions to appoint the West's new "special emissary" to Ukraine
Read more
Blinken says he talked over the phone with Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russian jail
US intensive efforts to bring Paul home continue every single day, added Antony Blinken
Read more
Ukrainian military expert says situation in Avdeyevka turns critical
It is reported that the 3rd assault brigade had been sent to Avdeyevka
Read more
Russian forces advance near Verbovoye, Rabotino in Zaporozhye — official
Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian units captured three strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces northeast of the village of Novoprokopovka in the Zaporozhye direction
Read more
Russian Navy to receive advanced Futlyar torpedoes
The new torpedoes will equip the Project 955A Borey-A (NATO reporting name: Dolgorukiy-class), Project 885 Yasen-class (Severodvinsk-class) and Project 885M Yasen-M in the first place
Read more
Moscow to respond if Western countries promote anti-Russia rhetoric in Africa — MFA
"We are far from a baselessly negative attitude to relations between Africa and the West as such as this would mean we come to resemble our opponents," Vsevolod Tkachenko said
Read more
France delivers proposal to Lebanon aimed at ending hostilities with Israel
The French initiative particularly calls for fighters from Hezbollah's armed wing to withdraw ten kilometers from the border
Read more
Western reactions to Putin's interview with Carlson show 'medicine hit target' — Medvedev
A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general
Read more
Gazprom will continue to supply gas to Austria as long as possible — ex-OMV manager
Earlier, Austria’s Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said that Vienna must prepare a way out of the agreements on Russian gas supplies concluded by OMV
Read more
Russian company of Siemens Energy files for bankruptcy — register
The decision is due to the impossibility to continue economic activity in the long term, the refusal of specific creditors to resolve the dispute peacefully, the actual suspension of economic activity, and insufficient profitability
Read more
South Africa makes request to ICJ over Israel’s actions in Rafah
The request stresses that the court has the right to decide at any time as to "whether the circumstances of the case require the indication of provisional measures which ought to be taken or complied with by any or all of the parties" to the conflict
Read more
Turkey ready to serve as Gaza mediator and guarantor for solution to crisis — Erdogan
"Any step towards a solution to the Palestinian problem, made without the creation of a Palestinian state, will be incomplete," the Turkish leader emphasized
Read more
It was important to inform Americans about Putin’s ideology — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, US journalist Tucker Carlson was well-prepared for the interview
Read more
Russia calls on Yerevan, Baku to exercise restraint, hopes for dialogue — Kremlin
"We will watch very closely and continue our contacts with both sides," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Beijing opposes sanctions against Chinese companies cooperating with Russia — statement
The Chinese diplomats said that the country "will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises"
Read more
Press review: Global fear of Russian bear wanes and IDF’s Rafah strike to spoil Cairo ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 13th
Read more
440 people, including 112 children, evacuated from burning house in Anapa
People will be taken to temporary accommodation centers
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry putting PM Callas on wanted list 'just the beginning' — MFA
Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister and Secretary of State Kaja Kallas and Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared in the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry
Read more
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Read more
Serbia's PM labels Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson as 'phenomenal'
Ana Brnabic congratulated Tucker Carlson for "bravely conducting" an interview with the Russian president
Read more
Shelling of residents on Dnieper left bank causes no outflow of population — governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that now a gradual increase in the number of residents on the left bank of the Dnieper can already be seen, with exact numbers unclear
Read more
WADA imposes sanctions on over 240 Russian athletes on basis of Moscow LIMS data
President of Agency Witold Banka said in October 2023 that as many as 222 Russian athletes had been punished on the basis of the LIMS data
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Zvezda shipyard floats overhauled Ikrutsk nuclear submarine
The upgraded Irkutsk will carry over 30 hypersonic Zircon missiles and over 30 Phisik-2 torpedoes
Read more
Russia’s average life expectancy reaches 74 years in 2023 — Putin
Commenting on the country's demographic problems, the Russian leader pointed to two considerable declines in the birth rate, which had a ripple effect on present-day figures, these being in 1943-1944 and in the early 1990s
Read more
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician says special op only way to ensure future for Ukrainians
Viktor Medvedchuk recalled the actual ethnocide that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has unleashed against the Russian-speaking population, history and the Russian language
Read more
US, UK want Gaza placed under Israel’s strategic control — Lavrov
"This prescription does not envision moving towards a Palestinian state, but putting Gaza under the advantageous control of the Israeli authorities," the top Russian diplomat emphasized
Read more
Moldovagaz saves $553 mln from November 2021 to November 2022 purchasing gas from Gazprom
Vadim Cheban reported earlier that Gazprom could again become the only gas supplier to the republic starting May if it offered a favorable price
Read more
Politico questions Europe’s ability to defend itself without US
It is reported that following Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, "it seemed like everything had gone back to normal"
Read more
Military mobilization of 500,000 Ukrainians could cost $34 bln — financial expert
Kiev may as well start printing money to tackle the problem, as a new mobilization is inevitable for Ukraine even if it lacks the money to carry it out, Yevgeny Dubogryz argued
Read more
Press review: Putin interview sparks buzz and new Finnish President Stubb to toe NATO line
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 12th
Read more
MiG design bureau shows refueling drone, light fighter models at MAKS 2021 air show
The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter
Read more
Putin, Carlson spoke briefly 'off the record' after wrapping up interview — Kremlin
The US journalist said earlier that he chatted with the Russian president after their interview, it was not on the record and Carlson refused to disclose what they spoke about
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian troops advance near Ugledar as Ukrainian army decreases activity
According to the report, Russian forces retained the initiative in the south Donetsk area
Read more
Russia no longer sees Vienna as venue for talks — diplomat
Austria’s neutral status has been marred, Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Read more
Rejection of Russian gas requires creation of policy framework — OMV
Austria should find a way to get out of the deals brokered by its oil and gas holding OMV on the supply of Russian gas, Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said earlier today
Read more
White House not ready to say when F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots will end
John Kirby forwarded the question to the US Department of Defense
Read more
Russian Su-25 crews defy enemy jamming efforts to strike Ukrainian stronghold
Combat pilots made launches of S-13 unguided aircraft rockets and safely returned to their home airfield to prepare for another mission
Read more
Russia urges UN rights officials to condemn Estonia’s discriminatory initiative
According to the statement, "tens of thousands of the country’s residents and taxpayers will be subjected to straightforward discrimination only because their free opinions and beliefs may differ from the Tallinn government’s ideas and policies"
Read more
NDB head says BRICS nations to outpace G7 in terms of share in global GDP by 2028
BRICS states will account for 35-40% of global GDP, Dilma Rousseff said
Read more
Russian defense equipment transfer from Ecuador to Ukraine proving it is not 'scrap metal'
Russia offered options of interaction to keep the equipment and the materiel serviceable to Ecuador but no response followed, the Service noted
Read more
Middle East has chance to move out of West’s shadow — expert
Nikolay Surkov stressed that today the Middle East was witnessing what he described as "the formation of regional centers of power that can theoretically unite the region and calm things down"
Read more
West prepares to appoint 'viceroy' in Ukraine — intelligence director
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "a wide range of Russophobic-minded American and European politicians claim the role of such a de facto 'viceroy' of the West in Ukraine"
Read more
World not ready for new pandemic — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that mankind will sooner or later face a new unknown "X disease," for which the world needs to prepare itself now
Read more
Third generation of Ratnik combat gear with active exoskeleton expected by 2025 — ministry
The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition
Read more
Russia to unveil Orsis sniper rifle at Abu Dhabi arms show — Rosoboronexport
As part of its small arms display stand, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate a wide range of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-200 series, the AK-12, AK-15, AK-19 and AK-308, and also the Chukavin sniper rifle
Read more
Moscow Exchange announces suspension of trading on its securities market
The MOEX index was at 3,254.83 points (+0.19%), while the RTS index rose to 1,122.89 points (+0.17%)
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis attack US ship in Red Sea — rebel spokesman
It is reported that two missiles were fired at the ship, but the crew was not injured
Read more
Russian gas to keep flowing to Austria even after OMV’s withdrawal from contract — expert
"If gas is purchased on the exchange it is very difficult to define its origin," Otto Musilek said
Read more
Baku urges Yerevan to refrain from military escalation
It also noted that after the military provocation, in which an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded, the Azerbaijani side hit the Armenian outpost
Read more
Both chambers of Russia’s parliament to announce suspension of PACE membership next week
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is not withdrawing from the OSCE, while it may revisit its decision on membership in the OSCE PA after completing the special military operation
Read more
Sevmash shipyard floats Arkhangelsk SSGN
Sevmash is building a series of six project 885M strategic nuclear guided missile submarines
Read more
Russia cautions US against deploying nuclear arms in UK — diplomat
Russia recommends "before it’s too late, to begin getting rid of anti-Russian phobias which by their very nature cannot be cured by tanks or tactical nuclear warheads", Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Russia sees no prospects for stabilization in Gaza given Israel’s position — Lavrov
The top Rusian diplomat said that Russia drew attention at the UN Security Council meeting on the Palestinian issue to its long-standing initiative to hold consultations with the region’s countries to "harmonize their approaches in support of the creation of a Palestinian state"
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
Roof of burning apartment house in Anapa partially collapses
The fire started in the mansard of an 11-storey residential house in Anapa on Tuesday evening
Read more
Attempts to impose ‘Korean model’ of settlement in Ukraine pointless – diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia currently sees "no political will for peace, neither in Kiev, nor in the West"
Read more
Biden, Zelensky responsible for deaths in Ukraine — US journalist Hinkle
The US has transferred more than 60 packages of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Tucker Carlson takes swipe at Biden, calls him ‘nonconscious menace’
US journalist added that, after spending eight days in Moscow, he realized that Russia, while being the largest country in the world, is also "wildly diverse, linguistically, culturally, religiously"
Read more
France shuts down two nuclear reactors over fire at Chinon NPP — authority
A transformer of Reactor 3 caught fire in a non-nuclear sector, the statement said
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief says army on the defensive now
According to Alexander Syrsky, in the course of defensive actions, Ukrainian troops will use fortified structures, drones and electronic warfare means to retain their positions
Read more
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Read more
American journalist Tucker Carlson leaves Russia — social networks
Users published a photo of Carlson on the night flight from Moscow to Belgrade
Read more
Azerbaijani shelling kills two Armenian service members, Yerevan says
The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani Armed Forces has left several more wounded in Armenia
Read more
BRICS Games to take place in Kazan on June 20-23, 2024
The program includes 25 sports
Read more
Rostec participates in consortium to develop palladium, platinum deposit
Ore production is due to begin in six to seven years, according to the company
Read more
IAEA chief’s visit to Moscow to take place in late February — press service
Last week, the IAEA chief visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for the fourth time
Read more
Russian army inflicts losses on Ukrainian manpower, materiel in 114 areas
It is reported that the Russian army destroyed up to 250 servicemen and 9 pieces of equipment of the Ukrainian army south of Donetsk in one day
Read more
Germany plans to sell up to 30% in Uniper in 2025 — Reuters
In December 2022, the German government completed the nationalization of the energy company, gaining control over 99% of its shares
Read more
US base in eastern Syria comes under missile attack — TV
According to Al Mayadeen information? explosions could be heard from the area where the base is located
Read more
FSB finds secret files of Ukrainian intel services, cache of weapons in Mariupol
A grenade launcher, a machine gun and a rifle have been confiscated from the cache, while the secret files have been sent for analysis
Read more
Starlink terminals not officially supplied to or used in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the system was not certified in Russia
Read more
US cannot state that Russian economy will collapse — ambassador
Objective statistics and analytic calculations, including those published by the Bretton Woods Institutions, prove otherwise, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more